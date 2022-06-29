Christopher J. Leclerc, 40

NEW HAMPTON — Christopher "Chris" J. Leclerc, 40, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 25, after a courageous year and a half battle with glioblastoma (brain cancer).
Chris was born in Concord to the proud parents Bradford J. and Penny (Barney) Leclerc on March 5, 1982. He grew up in Bow, then moved to Meredith as a teen. Later in life moving to New Hampton, making many friends along the way.
Growing up, Chris enjoyed family gatherings, hanging with his cousin Dustin, and friends. Chris also enjoyed snowmobile rides, working with his father landscaping, or plowing. Chris loved to camp along the Kancamagus highway, and Saco River with his family. Chris and his brother Josh made many memories when they would go out to poker night, it was their time together.
Chris loved his mother’s cooking, it showed, he was a very big man. He also cared very deeply for his little sister Millissa and good friend Bryant (B). Chris was lucky enough to find love again and married Tabatha Lamprey, only one year ago. After illness struck, Chris enjoyed power chair rides through the Basin with picnic lunches with his mom and dad. He also enjoyed car rides north with Tabby, they even have a special spot.
Chris loved the band Korn; he was lucky to be able to attend two concerts with his cousin Dustin and good friend Bryant. Chris just enjoyed time at home with his kids, wife, family, and friends. Chris made many friends working at Mobil; Chris will be missed by many.
He is survived by his parents, Bradford and Penny Leclerc of New Hampton; wife, Tabatha Lamprey Leclerc of New Hampton; brother, Joshua Leclerc of New Hampton; sister, Millissa Leclerc of Moultonborough; grandmother, Claudette Leclerc of Oregon. Chris also leaves behind his three daughters, Gabby Leclerc of New Hampton, Katelyn Leclerc of Laconia, and Payten (Blais) Leclerc of Laconia. Also, two children by marriage, Autumn Sandborn and James Lamprey of New Hampton. Chris's only niece, Lydia Peltier of Moultonborough; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be at Mayhew Funeral Home in Meredith on Saturday July 9, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., followed by a grave side service at 2:30 p.m. at New Hampton Cemetery. At this time anyone wishing to talk about Chris and what he meant to them may do so. It is requested to wear something red, his favorite color. There will be an informal gathering for any family and friends who wish to stop in at the New Hampton Community Church, 14 Church Lane, New Hampton, immediately following.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Leclerc family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
