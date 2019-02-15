NORTHFIELD — Christopher H. Dunne, 92, of Northfield passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at the New Hampshire Veterans' Home.
Chris was born on July 16, 1926, in Nashua, where he grew up before enlisting in the Navy in February 1944. He was assigned to fly as part of the crew of a Grumman TBF Avenger Torpedo Bomber in the American Theater where his World War II service principally involved anti-submarine patrol from both coasts. After the war, he obtained his pilot’s license, built his own plane and flew throughout New England and Canada (most of the time without a radio).
He met his wife, MarieJeanne (Sirois) Dunne, in Nashua while working for Gas Service, for whom he was a utilities manager for many years. He was married to MarieJeanne for 62 years until her death in February 2017.
Chris and his family moved to Northfield in 1959. From the '60s through the '80s, Chris was active in real estate development and as a real estate broker. He served two terms in the New Hampshire House of Representatives in the early 2000s.
Chris had many unofficial titles: conserver of the hot water, keeper of Bertha, Maine tourmaline expert, lover of all sweets, cribbage master and many more. Those from his neighborhood in Northfield know that he was also an early adopter of trash-to-energy (but not clean energy).
For his 80th birthday, he went skydiving with his family in California. He truly enjoyed his last 19 months as a resident of the New Hampshire Veterans' Home (spent there after a miraculous recovery, allowing him to leave extended hospice care). Chris thrived from interactions with his fellow residents and the wonderful and loving staff of the facility (who were extremely patient with his many quirks).
To his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he was always the loving and grumpy Grampy Chris. Many indelible memories involved adventurous trips in golf carts, pickup trucks, bulldozers, tractors and Cadillacs throughout many areas of the Lakes Region, from the big house at the top of Bay Hill to farms and homes from Tilton to Laconia. These adventures with Grampy Chris provided lifelong memories and experiences that permeate decades and will last for lifetimes.
Chris Dunne is survived by his children, Christopher James Dunne of Mississippi, Garrett Dunne of Florida, Kathryn Delia and her husband, Anselmo Delia, of Connecticut, Jay Dunne of Connecticut, and Sean Dunne of Northfield. He also leaves grandchildren John Delia and his wife, Sarah, Kristen (Delia) Ciccone and her husband, Carlyle Ciccone, Meghan, and Garrett; as well as great-grandsons Cameron, Connor, and Colton. While we mourn, his faithful canine companion, Ripley, still keeps an eye out for him through the window by his bed.
Along with his family, he leaves his “adopted” sons, Dicky Collins and Leon Thibeault, also of Northfield, always there to lend a hand, deliver food for Bertha or just pass the time on the porch. Often mischievous yet funny, tough but loving — we know his presence and imprint are left with friends, friends of friends and people who just happened to meet him along the way.
There will be a memorial service at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery in the spring. In his memory, feel free to re-tell one of his many amusing (but mostly tall) tales.
