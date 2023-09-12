LACONIA — It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Christopher Guertin, a devoted father, son, brother and friend. Christopher left us unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 8, due to an unforeseen illness. He was 37 years old.
Christopher was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, to his loving parents, Sandra (Small) Guertin and the late James Guertin. He lived a life filled with love, laughter and a deep sense of devotion to his family and friends.
Christopher is survived by his cherished daughter, Emily Guertin; and his bonus daughter, Madison Stimpson, who held a special place in his heart. His unconditional love and dedication to Emily were evident to all who knew him, and she was truly the love of his life. He leaves behind his beloved mother, Sandra Guertin, who provided unwavering support and love throughout his life. In addition, his grandmother, Marjorie Bird, who he shared a special relationship, bonding over their mutual lifelong love for the Boston Red Sox.
Christopher is also survived by his siblings, Shaun Guertin and his wife Stephanie Guertin, and their daughter Nora; and Mikaela Sliva and her husband Chris Sliva, who shared a unique and unbreakable bond with him. He was a loving and protective brother, always by their side throughout every stage of life.
He was predeceased by his father, James Guertin, whose memory he cherished; and his grandparents, Florence and George Guertin. Christopher also mourned the loss of his maternal grandfather "Papa," Michael Bird.
Christopher had an unwavering passion for his family, and love for his relatives extended beyond measure. He was an avid and loyal Boston sports fan and loved catching a game with his family and friends. Some of his happiest moments were spent at his cherished beach on the lake, where he created lasting memories with family and friends. He cherished every moment spent with those he loved, and his warm smile and infectious laughter brought joy to all who knew him.
In this time of deep sorrow, we remember Christopher as a man who lived life to the fullest, embracing each day with passion and love. His memory will forever be cherished by his family and friends, and his legacy will live on through the hearts and lives he touched. He will be profoundly missed but never forgotten.
There will be no calling hours.
A memorial service to celebrate Christopher's life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m., at the Elks Lodge, 17 Sugarbush Lane, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.