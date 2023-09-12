LACONIA — It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Christopher Guertin, a devoted father, son, brother and friend. Christopher left us unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 8, due to an unforeseen illness. He was 37 years old.

Christopher was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, to his loving parents, Sandra (Small) Guertin and the late James Guertin. He lived a life filled with love, laughter and a deep sense of devotion to his family and friends.

