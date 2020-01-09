LACONIA — Christopher Bailey Ramsdell, 67, of 261 Union Avenue, Laconia, passed peacefully in December 2019, at his home.
Christopher was born on Sept. 6, 1952, in Framingham, Massachusetts, the son of the late David B. and Barbara (Boger) Ramsdell of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.
Christopher was self-employed as a property inspector for Profile Inspection and Millennium Information Services at the time of his passing and was formerly the owner-operator of Ramsdell Transmission LLC in Hooksett.
He enjoyed being in his boat on Lake Winnipesaukee with his family; fishing was a favorite pastime.
Christopher is survived by his two loving daughters, Laurenne Ramsdell of Dover and Bailey (Ramsdell) Morrison and her spouse, Daniel Morrison, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, and their mother, Nancy Ramsdell of Farmington. Christopher is also survived by his sisters, Catherine (Ramsdell) Ohlinger and Kimberly Ramsdell, and nieces and nephews.
Calling Hours will be on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
For those who wish, the family suggests that donations may be made in Christopher's memory to their favorite charity.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.WilkinsonBeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.