MEREDITH — Christine Sargent, 55, of Daniel Webster Highway, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Concord Hospital-Laconia after a long illness.
Christine was born on December 31, 1965 in Wolfeboro, NH, the daughter of Alan Sargent and Carole (Duchano) Cooper.
Christine is survived by her life partner, Richard Keneifeck; her mother, Carole Cooper and her husband, Brion; two sisters, Tammy Aubin and Heather North; a brother, Wayne Sargent; her Uncle Billy Duchano and his wife, Paula; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
