GILFORD — Christian and his wife, Brandie Tarantino-St. Cyr, left this Earth on March 28, 2019. The events of this tragedy and the course of death are at this time unknown.
Christian was born on Oct. 27, 1992, in Laconia.
Christian loved to sail and snowboard and was quick with sarcasm and a smile. He loved things smaller than himself and cried when he killed his first squirrel.
The St. Cyr families of Gilford, Gilmanton, South Deerfield, Massachusetts, the Highs family of Manchester, and the French families of Gilmanton and Laconia will at last be bringing Christian home. He has been greatly missed there for some time. Christian's bright blue eyes and curly hair are often recalled by family and friends.
Calling hours will be at his childhood home, 20 Valley Drive, Gilford, on Wednesday, April 3, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Thank you to all who have lent their hands to love and mentor Christian and Brandie in their short lives.
It is requested by the families that, in lieu of donations, you hug your children closely, mentor their friends,and be kind to others. Life is fragile and we never know what others have endured.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
