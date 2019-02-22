FRANKLIN — Mr. Chester “Chet” F. Kulus, 95, of Franklin, died on Feb. 20, 2019, at Franklin Regional Hospital.
Chet was born in Twin Falls Lake, Minnesota, on Sept. 28, 1923, the son of Frank and Mary (Mrozk) Kulus.
He was raised in Superior, Wisconsin, and resided in Northfield prior to moving to Franklin where he lived for several years.
Chet served in the U.S. Navy in the early '40s as a boatswain’s mate 2C. He served aboard the USS New Mexico.
Chet was head of maintenance at Tilton School for many years, retiring in 1982.
He was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Tilton where he assisted as an altar-server for many years. He also made several items for the church using his woodworking skills. He enjoyed playing golf and working in his workshop where he made his own casket to be used for his funeral services and burial.
Chet’s wife of over 70 years, Fay (Gilman) Kulus, died last June.
Family members include his children, Pastor Chester W. Kulus and his wife, Nancy, of Bridgewater, Ellen M. Sawyer and her husband, Rodney, of Ocala, Florida, Peggy A. Dimond and her husband, Lee, of Laconia, and Theresa L. Starkweather and husband, Ross, of Northfield; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Feb 26, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Chestnut Street, Tilton. Spring burial will be in St. John Cemetery.
There are no calling hours.
Following the funeral Mass, a luncheon will be held at the Fr. Boutin Center, located behind the Church.
Donations in memory of Chet may be made to: Franklin VNA & Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH 03235.
Paquette-Neun Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.