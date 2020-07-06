CAMPTON — Chester Alvin “Red/Chet” Downing, 81, of Campton, NH, died July 1, 2020, at Concord Hospital, Concord, NH, following a noble battle with several months of declining health. He was born in Campton, NH, July 28, 1938, the 4th child of 9 children of the late Chester E. and Alice (Merrill) Downing. Following school, Chet entered the US Air Force. After his time in the service, he started his lifelong career as a master carpenter. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, or just a walk. On May 1, 1965, he married Nancy J. Fairbrother. He was predeceased by brothers, Eugene and Edward Downing and sisters, Muriel Prescott and Beverly Hall, and son-in-law, Darrell Morgan. Survivors include his wife, Nancy of 55 years; children: Julie Morgan of Lancaster, SC; Jeanne and husband, Jimmy Langston, of Marshville, NC; Chester Downing of Holderness, NH; Keith Downing and partner, Amy MacDonald, and her son, Markie, of Meredith, NH; Sandra Downing of Lafayette, LA; Carmen and husband, Scott Comeaux, of Lafayette, LA; grandchildren: Jamie Morgan, Matthew Morgan, Jesse Langston, Clinton Langston, Drew Downing, Page Downing, Jessie Wade, Jodi Damico, and Austin Downing; step-grandchildren: Tatiana and Ruslan Comeaux; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings: Lorita Goodwin, of Bristol, NH; Raymond and wife, Celia Downing, of San Antonio, TX; Guy and wife, Sally Downing, of Dover-Foxcroft, ME; John and wife, Anita Downing, of Campton, NH; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Hall, of Alexandria, NH; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to current social distancing, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the “Because She’s Mom D” GoFundMe page (gofundme.com/f/because-she039s-mom). For more information please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com. The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their services.
Current e-Edition
Read the Paper at Home!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Question of the Week
Most Popular
Articles
- Cloudy with a chance of sparklers: Are there any July 4th fireworks in NH this year?
- Two young entrepreneurs hope to start a fashion ‘wave’ in downtown Laconia
- Longtime city councilor David Bownes dies
- Gilford comes out to support Chloe
- Gilford woman makes best of racial firestorm
- Things that go boom in the night may have more home-grown feel
- Serious injury reported in fireworks accident
- Wanted woman, found hiding in closet, arrested
- New trail winds through the watery center of Meredith
- Weirs Beach reached attendance cap; trash concerns at Ahern Park
Images
Videos
Commented
- Karin Mattson: Reaction of LPD Chief Canfield was not at all reassuring (2)
- New COVID rules to let FRM convict serve home confinement (2)
- Andrew Sanborn: Who'd be dumb enough to bring a AR-15 to political event? (2)
- Anybody can vote absentee this year in New Hampshire (1)
- Denise C. Burke (6-23-20) 332 - What if someone else decided to be the 'good guy' with a gun? (1)
- Karen Mattson: Gunmen did in fact point weapons at crowd of protestors (1)
- Andrew Sanborn - Wake up you gullible gunslingers, you are being used (1)
- John Walker: Interesting times but why does everything have to become political? (1)
- Opera House project attracting attention in Lakeport (1)
- Bob Meade: Founders didn't create direct democracy but a democratic republic (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.