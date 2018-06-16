MOULTONBOROUGH — After her second brave battle with cancer, Cheryl Bean passed away on May 27, 2018, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Cheryl was born in Laconia and resided in Moultonborough for the last 30 years. She loved her cats, bingo and scratch tickets.
Cheryl is survived by her two sons, Russell and Jeremiah Bean; two sisters, Carol Dearborn and Charlene Houle; her granddaughter, Amanda Bean, whom she helped to raise; and a great-granddaughter, Ayla Cote; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Cheryl was predeceased by her significant other of 55 years, W. Francis Hoyt; her father, Ormand Bean; her mother, Hendrika Sliva; and brothers Norman and Stephen Bean.
Services will be at the Moultonborough United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 23, at 10 a.m.
