LACONIA — Cheryl Ann Estey, 71, of Dartmouth Street, died on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in the arms of her husband, surrounded by her family.
Cheryl was born on May 31, 1947, in Oak Park, Illinois, the daughter of Roy and Jane (Wilder) Chisholm. She graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1965.
She was a Lifetime Mother; her greatest joy was her family. Although a full-time parenting role consumed the majority of Cheryl's adult life, she took great pride in her professional experience as the assistant to the director of Admissions for New Hampton School and in the credit office at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Michael Q. Estey Sr.; a son, Michael Q. Estey Jr., and his wife, Stephanie; two daughters, Christy L. Estey and Wendy Estey-Kirker and her husband, Allan; a sister, Mary Jane (Baer) Rodberg, and her husband, Allan; her grandchildren, Brianna Vachon and her husband, Robbie, Myles Estey, Madison Kirker, Camden Kirker, Teddy Kirker, Maxtin Estey, and Landon Estey; two great-grandchildren, Blair Vachon and Shepherd Vachon; and many nephews and nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Frederick N. Baer Jr.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Friday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia.
Burial will be in the New Hampshire Veterans' Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, at 2 p.m., also on Friday, Dec. 28.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Pleasant Street, Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.