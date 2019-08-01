BELMONT — Cheryl Ann Garrett, 61, of Belmont died suddenly on July 27, 2019.
Cheryl was born May 17, 1958, in Everett, Massachusetts, the daughter of William and Margaret (Paris) Garrett Sr.
She owned and operated Pauli's Bakery and Restaurant in Tilton for more than 30 years, where she made many friends and loyal customers.
Cheryl loved spending time with her grandchildren and traveling to many wonderful places.
She was predeceased by her father William Garrett Sr.
She is survived by her son, Brian G. Ray and his wife Kelly of Belmont; daughter, Sherri A. (Nicholson) Benson and her husband Corey of Belmont; grandchildren, Mia and Kaelyn Ray of Belmont, and Jack, Sully and Ethan Benson of Belmont; her mother, Margaret (Paris) Garrett of Boscawen; a brother, William Garrett Jr. of New Hampshire; and a sister, Carol McCarthy of Pittsfield
A time of remembrance will be held on Aug. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 West Main St., Tilton.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Cheryl's favorite charity, the Alzheimer's Association, 166 South River Road Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home is assisting the family.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
