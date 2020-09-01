TILTON — Cheever Herbert Newhall Jr., 74, of Winter St, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020.
Cheever was born on November 6, 1945, in Boston, MA, the son of Cheever H. Newhall Sr. and Evelyn (Green) Newhall.
Cheever worked as a New Hampshire State Trooper for 30 years. He proudly served his country as a United States Marine. He was with the First Battalion third Marines in Vietnam. He married the love of his life, Sandra (St. Lawrence) Newhall on March 22, 1965.
Cheever enjoyed being a Marine and a state trooper, but most of all he loved his family. He was a quiet and proud man.
Cheever is survived by his wife, Sandra Newhall; his son, Michael Newhall and his wife Juli; his grandchildren, Tyler Newhall and wife Sarah of Alton, and Kiana Newhall of Mooresville, NC; great-grandchildren, Owen and Mia of Alton, and his sister, Gail Cross of Georgia. In addition to his parents, Cheever is predeceased by his brother, Stephen Newhall.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the New Hampshire Veteran's Home for the love and care they gave Cheever.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
A burial will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH, 03303. Following the burial, all are invited to a Celebration of Life that will take place at the Merrimack Valley Railroad Co., 5 Park St., Northfield, NH, 03276.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
