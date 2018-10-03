GILMANTON — Charmein (Blais) “Charm” Fanning, age 70, passed away on Oct. 1, 2018, following a long illness.
A lifelong resident of the area, Charm was born on Aug. 19, 1948, in Laconia, the daughter of Francis and Mary Louise (Ellsworth) “Weezie” Blais. Charm attended St. John’s School and was a Class of 1966 graduate of Laconia High School.
In addition to waitressing at Week’s, Luther’s, and St Pierre’s restaurants, she spent 20 years at Allen-Rogers Wood Products, starting as the receptionist and then as their purchasing agent. She later worked at Home Bank, and then spent 10 years in the business office at New Hampshire Vocational-Technical College before retiring in 2012.
Charm is survived by her husband, Jack; a daughter, Melissa Jesseman Rogers, and her husband, Michael; a stepson, Michael Fanning, and his wife, Irene; a stepdaughter, Amy Fanning; a sister, Katie Ewing, and her husband, David; and her beloved grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Shaun Blais; and her son, Jamie Jesseman.
Charm and Jack enjoyed entertaining friends in their log cabin in Gilmanton, where she ardently prepared meals and doled out advice with a side of seasoned sarcasm. Her home was filled with her collection of Longaberger baskets, in addition to her many bags of “bargains” resulting from the success of her thrift shop excursions.
Charm’s heart was big; she was always sending cards or generously giving toys, clothes and other special items to everyone around her. Her greatest pride and joy was spending time with her wonderful grandchildren. She was the hub of her social circle and had a lifelong community of friends whom she adored.
Always a fighter (and often stubborn), Charm never gave up hope and was determined to overcome her illnesses. She was grateful to her many caregivers over the past four years and, in typical fashion, befriended them all and appreciated their reciprocity of kindness and friendship.
Many thanks to the friends that took the time to visit, call, and send cards throughout her illness — it truly meant the world to her.
At Charm’s request, there will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Charm’s name be made to the Jamie B. Jesseman Memorial Scholarship, c/o Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 7312, Gilford NH 03247, or online at www.lrscholarship.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
