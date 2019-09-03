LACONIA — Charlotte Ruth Sleeper King Leitch died peacefully on Aug. 23, 2019, in Laconia, predeceased by her husband, William F King, Jr.
Charlotte was born in Laconia on Aug. 29, 1923. Charlotte is the daughter of Harry and Jesse (Huff) Sleeper, also of New Hampshire.
Charlotte was educated in Boston and worked as a licensed practical nurse, window dresser, housewife, passionate painter, sculptor, and muralist, and was employed with the Franklin Mint of Philadelphia where she utilized her artistic sculpting to produce limited-edition coins for the U.S. currency. Charlotte decorated many homes and businesses with her watercolor and oil paintings. She was also an excellent writer, avid speaker — especially within the Christian faith — and led her life by example. She was popular with young and old, and enjoyed mentoring skiing, figure skating, hiking, swimming and many other activities that expressed living life to the fullest.
Charlotte was the consummate conversationalist and welcomed everyone who rose to the occasion for an exchange of ideas and experience at all levels. She loved reminiscing and storytelling and was a wonderful artist and poet. She loved nature, and all things outdoors, learning about different cultures, travel, and never met a stranger.
Charlotte is survived by her loving husband and companion, John Leitch, of Laconia; children William King III and his wife,Barbara, Connie Woods (nee King) and her husband, Steve, Randy King and his wife, Melissa, and Nancy King; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Flora Hennessey (nee Sleeper).
Charlotte will be thoroughly missed by the many people who loved her deeply and who were fortunate enough to have known this generous, loving, caring woman.
There will be a Funeral Service on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. A Graveside Service will follow in Bayside Cemetery, Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Lake Winnipesaukee Association (LWA), PO Box 1624, Meredith, NH 03253.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
