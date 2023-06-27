SANDWICH — Charlotte (Batchelder) Paddleford, 94, died June 17, 2023, at her beloved Sandwich home.
Charlotte was born in Moultonborough on Feb. 13, 1929, the second child of Stella (Bundy) and Benjamin Batchelder. She grew up in Moultonborough attending the two-room grade school in Center Harbor and graduating from Meredith High School in 1947.
After graduation, Charlotte attended Laconia Secretarial College, completing her program in 1948 while working as a bookkeeper for Everett Heath in his Center Harbor grocery store and at Nichol’s Variety Store, where she met her future husband John “Jack” Paddleford. The couple married Sept. 4, 1949, at First Baptist Church in Meredith, then moved to Henniker where Jack attended New England College on the GI Bill. After college they briefly lived in Woburn, Massachusetts, while working in Boston, riding the train to work together daily. In 1951, they bought their first home in North Reading Massachusetts, where they later built their own home and raised their family of three daughters. Charlotte was an active member of the Union Congregational Church, Women’s Pilgrim Fellowship and volunteered at Winchester Hospital.
After babies arrived, Charlotte embraced her life’s work being a full-time mother and homemaker. She was actively involved in her daughters’ lives as “room mother,” Girl Scout leader for over 15 years, working in the elementary school library, helping with schoolwork or projects, dance and piano lessons, teaching them to sew, cook and care for a home, and cheering for her girls in whatever endeavor they pursued. Jack and Charlotte had many close friends who spent evenings at each other’s homes — playing games, just enjoying conversation, holiday parties or the novelty of watching a television show.
In 1958 Jack and Charlotte bought a lot on Cow Island Lake Winnipesaukee where Jack built a summer "camp" and the family spent weekends and summers. Charlotte spent summers on the island with two little girls and an infant before electricity or indoor plumbing, with Jack arriving weekends after work. She taught her girls to swim and to use their imaginations to entertain themselves. She taught about plants, animals, weather and the wonder of summer thunderstorms. She rowed a little boat across the bay as the girls swam along behind. She packed many picnic lunches in wax paper, with Zarex in a glass mayonnaise jar, all in a paper shopping bag, waving her girls off on hiking adventures to climb on big rocks and logs, knowing they were safe on an island.
In 1960, the family suffered a house fire in North Reading, and they lived in a neighbor’s basement apartment for a year while Jack rebuilt their home on nights and weekends after work.
Winter weekends and vacations were also spent in the Lakes Region. The family skied at Mt. Whittier in Ossipee, then Tenney Mountain in Plymouth, while staying with and visiting grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins in the Center Harbor area.
Charlotte’s creative artistic spirit was always evident in her home. In the 1960s she belonged to the "Craft of the Month Club." She created crafts to adorn her home out of whatever was on hand. She loved to sew and made clothes for herself and her daughters throughout their lives, including prom dresses, bridesmaid and wedding gowns. She used her sewing skills to make curtains, upholstery, bedspreads, pillowcases — whatever was needed. She even sewed Barbie doll clothes.
After Jack retired in 1985, the couple moved to Sandwich, full-time, becoming active in the community. Charlotte was active in the Community Church of Sandwich, Ladies Aid, the local Women’s Club, and the Sandwich Historical Society.
Charlotte especially loved making holidays and birthdays special for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; decorating unique birthday cakes, preparing special meals for family gatherings, and organizing Easter egg hunts. Every holiday gathering included some fun activity she planned. She often made gifts herself, which she enjoyed as much as giving the gift and watching the faces of those she loved.
Charlotte’s home was her castle and she loved to share it — hosting holiday parties, dinner group nights and visits from family and friends that brightened her days. Her home was always clean and bright. She loved working in her perennial gardens and seeing the “blooms” of her labors. Charlotte developed and pursued many artistic interests including braided rugs, stenciling, needlepoint, counted cross stitch and painting (a talent from the Bundy family). She was particularly proud of the prize ribbons she was awarded for her needlework at the Sandwich Fair. She enjoyed games, especially Cribbage and Rummikub. On her own, she kept busy with reading, writing letters, sudoku, jigsaw puzzles and researching family genealogy. She was proud of her Sandwich roots and loved local history. She and Jack took trips to many places in Europe, Canada and across the United States, falling in love with the Southwest during the 10 winters she and Jack spent in Congress, Arizona, next door to dear friends Greta and Earl.
The family is grateful for the joys and comforts of living in a small New Hampshire town, where she was known and loved. We thank Chief Varney and Chief Call, Lakes Region VNA & Hospice and the private caregivers who made it possible for Charlotte to spend the end of her earthly days in her own home, as she wished.
Charlotte is predeceased by her husband, Jack (the love of her life) and their oldest daughter Karen.
She is survived by her daughtersm Janet and Cynthia, as well as her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and dear friends. She is missed every day.
A graveside service officiated by Pastor Deb Hoffman of the Community Church of Sandwich will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, at Red Hill Cemetery on Bean Road, Moultonborough. Family and friends are invited to gather to remember Charlotte.
Donations in Charlotte’s memory may be made to the Community Church of Sandwich, P.O .Box 267, Center Sandwich, NH 03227.
