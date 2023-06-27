Charlotte Paddleford

Charlotte Paddleford 

SANDWICH — Charlotte (Batchelder) Paddleford, 94, died June 17, 2023, at her beloved Sandwich home.

Charlotte was born in Moultonborough on Feb. 13, 1929, the second child of Stella (Bundy) and Benjamin Batchelder. She grew up in Moultonborough attending the two-room grade school in Center Harbor and graduating from Meredith High School in 1947.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.