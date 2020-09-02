NEW HAMPTON — Charlotte D. Vintinner passed away suddenly on August 26, 2020. She was born in Bridgewater on June 17, 1937 to Ernest and Dorothy (Page) Drake. Charlotte was loved by all who knew her. She was a beautiful and loving woman, not only to her family, but also to the many children that she fed as a cook at the New Hampton Community School, where she worked for more than 25 years. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Ira E. Vintner.
Charlotte will be greatly missed by her three daughters, Darlene MacPherson, Bonnie Batchelder and Tina Gosnell; her grandchildren, Kenneth and William Brown; Alyssa MacPherson, Lori, Christine and Daniel Batchelder, Theresa Vintinner and Tracy Harris; her 14 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Luther Drake.
Services: There will be a small gathering at the Blair Cemetery in Campton, NH. For more information go to dupuisfuneralhome.com.
