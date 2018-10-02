CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Charlotte Anne Provencal (nee Dumais), 91, born sunrise June 2, 1927, died sunset Sept. 26, 2018.
Riding off now! What a grand life I’ve had. As the eldest child of Anna Elizabeth and Wilfred Louis Dumais, I grew up with little, but had it all. Small-town living in the beauty of New England. Skiing in the winters (no rope tows or chairs lifts), summers at Lake Winnisquam picking blueberries and enjoying the cool lake, on many a humid, east coast summer day. Many years walking those five miles in the snow to school (really!) but worth it. Graduated from Sacred Heart Elementary in 1941 and Laconia High School in 1945, they were good years.
And it then it just got better. I met the love of my life, Joseph Valmore Provencal, shortly after and married on June 21, 1947, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in our home town of Laconia. Then off to California via train for the beginning of our life together. Many years in San Francisco and San Mateo before settling in Carmichael in 1960, and never left. I had so many happy and content memories, I could never complain; my family was my world.
To my husband, gone 26 years, I’m on my way.
To my siblings, many of whom have long passed, Elizabeth (Gordon) Haslam, Richard Dumais (deceased), Bobby (deceased), Theresa, Nita and Bud Minnon (both deceased), Priscilla and Fred (deceased), Gerald and wife Edie (both deceased), thanks for the memories — there is nothing like a big family!
To my children, Michael Provencal, Lynn Van Volkinburg, Nan Saunders (Patrick), Marc Provencal (Sonia), Brian Provencal (Lynn) and John Provencal (Carolyn); grandchildren Matthew Provencal (Sierra), Bucky Van Volkinburg (Heather), Joseph Van Volkinburg (Amy), Erik Saunders (Amy), Maggie Crawford (Craig), Austin Paulsen (Karena), Christopher Provencal (Tanya), Cruz Provencal, Malissa Provencal, Ridgely Provencal, Jack Provencal and Nick Provencal; and my beautiful 10 great-grandchildren, I loved you all and I hope you experience only the best of what life has to offer, the love of a caring companion and the warmth of a child’s smile.
So I say good-bye. I’ve travelled my last road. It all went by so fast. Cherish each day, live each moment. Until we meet again.
Services will be held at Mt Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Lane in Fair Oaks, California, on Wednesday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m.
