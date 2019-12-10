LACONIA — Charles “Charlie” Willard Dockham, 57, passed away on Dec. 7, 2019, after a 14-month battle with brain cancer. He ended his fight peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born and raised in Laconia. After graduation from Laconia High School in 1981, he joined the U.S. Air Force, ending his four-year commitment in Aurora, Colorado. It was there he met and married Dawn Hartwell in 1989. They started a family and, in 2000, moved back to Laconia to live the quiet life.
Charlie worked for the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. General Services Administration for the last 32 years, first in Colorado and then throughout New England. His work kept the physical buildings of the government warm, dry, and functioning.
Charlie enjoyed the outdoors: hiking, skiing, riding motorcycles, disc golf, boating, and especially taking walks with his dog, Teddy, family, and friends.
Charlie will be remembered for his caring attitude, always being willing to show up and help those around him. He loved getting his hands dirty with projects big and small. He leaves a huge collection of tools for his son’s future projects.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Dawn; sons Charles and Phillip; parents Charles and Sonja (Blaisdell) Dockham; sister Kim Honeycutt; his nephews, Kelsey and Stephen; and niece Samantha.
There will be a memorial gathering for family and friends at his home later this month.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
