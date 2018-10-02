BETHEL, Maine — Charles Tucker Harrison, 23, of Bethel, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Tucker served in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from Telstar High School in 2013 and had been a student at Universal Technical Institute at the time of his death. He was passionate about his profession as a diesel mechanic, and worked as a diesel mechanic at Boston Freightliner in Brockton, Massachusetts, outside of his busy academic schedule during the last few months of his life.
Tucker was a son, a brother, an uncle, a nephew, a cousin, and a dear friend to many. He had a knack for making others laugh and a great love for his family.
His childhood was spent in the outdoors of Carrying Place Township, which instilled a deep connection to nature and the outdoors. Tucker enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, lumbering, and skiing with his lifelong friends, watching movies and spending time with his family, jamming to his playlists with his friends and sisters, playfully teasing his cousins and sisters, shopping with and spoiling his sisters and his mother, learning about the world around him, and having real conversations.
Those who knew him were often touched by his unending support and loyalty through the best and worst of circumstances. Tucker lived his life in the spirit of “Live a lot, Laugh a lot, Love a lot, and the rest is just baggage!”
Tucker’s family reached far beyond his blood. This caring and compassionate young man will be greatly missed by the many communities to whom he belonged, his Marine Corps brothers and sisters, his school and work community, and especially by the people of Bethel who knew him so well and loved him so much, particularly Hunter Chase, Cyle Marriott, and his surrogate sisters, Macie and Madeline Hallett, and their families.
Tucker is survived by his immediate family: his mother, Francine Harrison; his three sisters, Aimey Terry, Elayna Harrison, and Autumn Harrison; his brother in-law, Philip Terry; his nephew, Indigo Atlas Terry; and other family members, including his aunts, Dianne (Joni) Ladd, Kathi Burke, Robin Morin, Carol Johnson, and LouAnn Johnson; his uncles, Bruce Holland, Rod Johnson, and Marc Johnson; his cousins, Heather Fay, Randy Johnson, Kristin Summers, Marissa Morin, Jessica Johnson, Marc Johnson Jr., Hobie Holland, Lexi Johnson, and his most favorite of all, Courtney Johnson, and their various spouses and children; as well as many other members of the Johnson, Ladd, Friel, Panariello, Grannell and Harrison “clans.”
Donations in Tucker’s memory may be made to the Telstar High School Tucker Harrison Memorial Scholarship Fund at Telstar High School, Attn: Marilyn Howe, 284 Walkers Mills Road, Bethel ME 04217, to help a student in need pursue his or her future dreams; and/or to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org, a veterans’ service organization that offers a variety of programs, services and events for wounded veterans of the military actions following Sept. 11, 2001.
A celebration of Tucker’s life will be at Telstar High/Middle School, 284 Walkers Mills Road, on Saturday, Oct. 13, with a reception following in the Telstar High/Middle School cafeteria, with an extended gathering after the reception at the Funky Red Barn, 9 Summer St., Bethel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.