MOULTONBOROUGH — Charles “Chuck” Thomas Roth, 72, of Moultonborough, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Concord on Feb. 4, 1947, he was the son of Theodore F. and Cora Belle (Whitehouse) Roth. Chuck spent his early years in Concord, Massachusetts, before moving to Moultonborough. He graduated from Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro. As a child, they spent many summers in Gilmanton Iron Works.
Chuck was a very proud and dedicated businessman and owned and operated Roth Artesian Well Drilling in Moultonborough for more than 49 years. He took great pride in taking care of all his customers.
Chuck had a passion of flying. He had both his fixed-wing pilot’s license and his rotor license. He owned and greatly enjoy flying his helicopter. He also loved to snowmobile.
Chuck is survived by his children, Scott C. Roth and Shannon E. Roth, both of Holderness; his step- children, Jason R. Boucher of New Hampton and Laura B. Boucher of Manchester; his grandchildren, Brendan, Bradley and his wife, Kaitlin, and their child, Isabella, Cody, and Jase; nephew Mark Roth; and his long-time companion of 32 years, Cynthia A. Boucher of Moultonborough.
There will be a Celebration of Chuck’s Life at Hart’s Restaurant, 233 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, on Friday, Sept. 27, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH. 03766.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.