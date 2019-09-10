PLYMOUTH — Charles Robert McLoud passed away peacefully in his Plymouth home on Sunday evening, Sept. 8, 2019.
Born in Thornton on May 10, 1933, he lived most of his life on Fairgrounds Road in Plymouth. He is the son of the late Merlond McLoud and Martha (Kimball) McLoud. He is a 1951 graduate of Plymouth High School and attended UNH-Thompson School of Agriculture where he met his beloved wife, Lois (Ricker) McLoud, of Loudon.
His love of nature was a consistent theme throughout his entire life from his early days as a farmer to his later years when he partnered with Plymouth Elementary School with a garden learning project affectionately referred to as “Charlie’s Garden.” He and his wife, Lois, hosted more than 1,500 first- and second-graders to their home gardens, providing a hands-on garden learning experience spanning 22 years. He was an outdoorsman who found solace in fishing, gardening, snowmobiling and grooming the trails of Grafton County. He was an active member of the Snow Drifters Snowmobile Club.
As a U.S. Army veteran, deputy fire warden for more than 50 years, and Grafton County trails advisor for the New Hampshire Bureau of Trails, Charles was committed to his country and community. Accomplishments include N.H. Snowmobile Association Groomer of the Year 1998-1999, State of N.H. Bureau of Trails Special Recognition Award in 2002 for his contributions and exemplary dedication to trails, and, along with his wife, Lois, Plymouth Citizen(s) of the Year Award in 2006.
Charles’ career included working for his father at M.E. McLoud & Sons Construction Company before Charles purchased the power equipment side of the business and founded C.R. McLoud & Sons in 1961, a chainsaw sales and repair company which thrived until his retirement in 2001.
Charles is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Lois; sister Florence Hanaford of Bridgewater; brother Leonard McLoud of Rye; daughter Debra McLoud of Concord; and son Francis McLoud, his wife, Karen, and son Robbie McLoud, all of Plymouth. Grandchildren include Kimberly Sluter and her husband, Matt, of Seekonk, Massachusetts, Kelly Duda and her husband, Ryan, of Somerville, Massachusetts, Kurt McLoud and his wife, Jen, of Seekonk, Massachusetts, Alex Cusack and his wife, Chrissy, of Chicago, Illinois, Amanda Williams of Denver, Colorado, Chelsea McClung and her husband, Danny, of Temecula, California, Kira McLoud of Valley Center, California, and Haley McLoud of Littleton, Colorado. Charles found tremendous enjoyment in his eight great-grandchildren.
Charles was predeceased by his brother, Merlond (Sonny) McLoud Jr.; sister Mae McLoud; and grandson Trevor Cusack.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Mayhew Funeral Homes, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth.
There will be a celebration of life on Monday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m., at the United Methodist Church, 334 Fairgrounds Road, Plymouth, with a reception to follow.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a Hospice Memorial Donation to Pemi-Baker Community Health, 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3, Plymouth, NH 03264.
