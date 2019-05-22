SANDWICH — Charles "Robert" McEleney passed away peacefully at age 70 on May 15, 2019, at his home in Center Sandwich, surrounded by family.
He was born on April 30, 1949, in Natick, Massachusetts, to the late Margaret Atkins McEleney and the late John Joseph McEleney.
Robert's 40-year career working in the hotel industry brought him to properties in New York City, Boston, Palm Beach Gardens, Squaw Valley, Honolulu, and Callaway Gardens, Georgia. He retired as president and CEO of Stowe Mountain Resort in 2017.
Robert was the loving husband of Kerry McEleney. He is survived by his son, Ned McEleney; daughters Stephanie Parkhurst, Tracy Aber, Courtney McEleney, and Colleen Forkell; brother-in-law Robert Ketch; brothers John McEleney and William McEleney; and grandchildren John Aber, Nicholas Aber, and Kerry Forkell.
He loved classic car restoration, boating on Squam Lake, and spending time with friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's name to Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice (780 North Main St., Laconia, NH 03246) and Lamoille Home Health & Hospice (54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661) are welcome and appreciated.
There will be a funeral mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 728 Mountain Road, Stowe, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.