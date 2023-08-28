Charles Roy Bickford died suddenly Aug. 22, after a long illness.
Roy was known locally in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, as a partner in Witch Trot Farms, with his wife Kricket Smith-Gary.
He graduated from Paul Smith’s College in New York as a forester. He worked for Bartlett Tree Company in New Hampshire until joining Kricket in 1980 building Remarkable Country Homes, their brand of super-insulated timber frame homes. The company built about 350 homes in multiple states before the recession and fabricated the panels and frames in their factory in Hill, New Hampshire. Roy and Kricket continued to build 63 of them together during the recession in the North Country.
He moved from Holderness, New Hampshire, to Kentucky in 1997, to his wife’s farm and they built the fourth largest equine medical rescue in the U.S. and a small herd of “clean cows” which helped with the rescue, along with some very successful breeding of saddlebred and Arabian horses.
Roy is preceded in death by his parents, Edna Burrows Bickford and Charles Roy Bickford Sr.; and his first wife, Jill Bickford.
He is survived by his wife Kricket Smith-Gary; three children, Ty Bickford and Denae, Shannon Zelsnack and John and Trecia McEvoy and Jeff; grandchildren, Katie, Johnny, Sara, Alexis, Zachary, Ian, Brooke and Blake; and great-grandchildren, Jillian, Abby, Caroline, Liam and Hayden.
Cremation was chosen and his ashes will cover the grave of his heart horse, the grand white Shire, Morgan Le Fay.
In memory of this kind and dedicated man, please hug your horse, pony, donkey, goat, sheep, pigs, dogs, cats, birds and chickens if possible, or go help your local farmer build fences — that’s all he would have wanted.
Saffell House Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
