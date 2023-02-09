BELMONT — Charles "Skip" Norris Stewart III, 75, a resident of Belmont for the past 16 years, passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, in Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, after a courageous battle with Leukemia. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 22, 1947, the son of the late Charles N. Stewart II and Elizabeth (Alward) Stewart.
Skip was a retired U.S. Navy Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War from March 2, 1967 to March 26, 1971, and continuing on with the Navy Reserves from March 1971 to October 1988. Following his service, he was employed for Osram Sylvania, where he was the product manager until his retirement on Oct. 1, 2008.
He was an avid golfer, enjoyed flying lessons and a loyal New England sports fan, especially the New England Patriots. He will be fondly remembered as "Coach Skip" and spent many years volunteering his time to youth sports organizations. He attended St. Joseph Parish in Belmont with his wife for several years.
He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Glenn Stewart.
His family includes his wife of 54 years, Dianne M. (Dillon) Stewart of Belmont; his daughter, Jennifer M. Stewart Pinard of Belmont; his son, Christopher N. Stewart of Belmont; and his three grandchildren, Brodey Pinard, Chandler Pinard and Mikaylah Stewart. He is also survived by his two brothers, Ronald Stewart of Belmont and Keith Stewart of South Daytona, Florida; and by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
According to Skip's wishes there will not be any calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph Parish in Belmont. A committal service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
Memorial donations in memory of Skip, may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Ryebrook, NY 10573.
