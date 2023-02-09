Charles Norris Stewart III

Charles Norris Stewart III

BELMONT — Charles "Skip" Norris Stewart III, 75, a resident of Belmont for the past 16 years, passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, in Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, after a courageous battle with Leukemia. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 22, 1947, the son of the late Charles N. Stewart II and Elizabeth (Alward) Stewart.

Skip was a retired U.S. Navy Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War from March 2, 1967 to March 26, 1971, and continuing on with the Navy Reserves from March 1971 to October 1988. Following his service, he was employed for Osram Sylvania, where he was the product manager until his retirement on Oct. 1, 2008.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.