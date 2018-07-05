JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. —Charles Patrick “Pat” McGrath passed away on Jan. 13, 2018, surrounded by his family. A Memorial Mass was held at St. Mary’s Church in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Jan. 17, 2018.
Mr. McGrath was a summer parishioner of St. Joseph’s Church in Laconia, New Hampshire.
Born in Cork City, Ireland, March 13, 1936, he was the son of the late Catherine and Charles McGrath. He was predeceased by a brother, Frank McGrath, a sister, Angela Morey and husband John, and nephew, Brian Morey of Connecticut.
Pat leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Nancy C. McGrath of Whitefield/Weirs Beach, New Hampshire; step-children, Christine Marsh and family of New Hampshire, Elisabeth Miller and family of Tennessee, James C. Burghoff of Whitefield/Weirs Beach, New Hampshire, Amy Burghoff of South Carolina, the late Cynthia Hoover of Connecticut, and adopted step-granddaughter Renee Hoover of North Carolina. He is also survived by step-grandchildren: Craig Herbert and family, David Herbert and family, Jason Herbert, Jamie Marsh (serving in the Air Force in South Korea), Diane Stone and family, Jennifer Gamzon and family, Rachael Cook and family, Jessica Miller, and Catherine Miller. Also there are several great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.
Survivors also include his brothers, Maurice McGrath of Cork City, Ireland, and Finbarr McGrath and wife Cynthia of The Villages, Florida; sister-in-law Nora McGrath and family of Connecticut; nephews Jeffrey Morey, Douglas Morey, Glen Morey, Shane McGrath and family, Brian McGrath and family, all of Connecticut, and nieces Kimberly Coughlin and family of Massachusetts and Shannon Morey of Connecticut.
A Celebration of Life will be held at his summer residence in Weirs Beach, Laconia, New Hampshire, on Saturday, July 7, from 2 to 6 p.m., with family and friends attending. His ashes will be interred at the Veterans’ Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire.
