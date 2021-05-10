ALTON BAY — Charles "Charlie" L. Collins, 93, of Alton Bay, NH, passed away at his home Friday, May 7, 2021.
Charlie was born November 25, 1927, in Woburn, MA, to Larry and Lydia (Roessler) Collins. Like many in the Greatest Generation, he graduated high school in 1945, and joined the Navy. Luckily, before he left boot camp and headed into harm’s way, Japan surrendered. His service then consisted of helping with the massive demobilization after the war’s end.
The next major chapter of his life was spent running the family business, Roessler & Sons, a monument dealer. He was fortunate to have more business than he could handle at times because of his reputation as a fair and honest man who provided high quality workmanship. This would be his life-long business that he successfully ran for nearly 50 years.
Charlie met Claire Benoit in 1949 while roller skating. Roller skating was very popular at the time and they were wonderful skaters. They were married in 1950, and their union lasted for 62 years, when he was predeceased by Claire. They had one child, Charles "Chuck" Collins Jr.
Charlie's main passions were skiing and Gold Wing motorcycles. He spent each winter skiing with Claire and Chuck. To facilitate that, Charlie purchased a ski house in Gilford near Gunstock that gradually became his home before moving to Alton Bay. Summer was filled with motorcycle touring with his friends in the GWRRA. Charlie and Claire skied and cycled into their mid-70s. The friends they made at Gunstock and in GWRRA lasted his lifetime.
Charlie is survived by his son, Chuck Collins and his wife, Carol, of Owings, MD; and his grandchildren, Anne Collins and her husband, Calvin, of Alexandria, VA, and Samuel Collins of Annapolis, MD.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021, from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home,164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Woodbrook Cemetery, 100 Salem Street, Woburn, MA.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.