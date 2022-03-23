LEBANON — Predeceased by his wife, Barbara J. Dustin Richardson, Charles "Charlie" J. Richardson passed away peacefully at Summit Estates of Reno, NV, on March 14, 2022. They both will be permanently interned at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire.
Truckee Meadows Funeral Home of Reno, NV, and Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com of Laconia, NH, 03246 are assisting the family with arrangements. www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
