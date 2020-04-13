Charles J. Brosseau, 69
CAMPTON — Charles J. Brosseau , 69, of Campton, died April 8, 2020, at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer. Charlie’s wife, daughter and son-in-law, and his sister were by his side. Remington, his beloved dog, was also by his side.
Charlie was born in Malden, Massachusetts, on February 3, 1951, the son of Leopold and Roxanne (Kent) Brosseau.
Charlie was a Navy veteran from 1969 to 1972.
Charlie was elected to the Grafton County 6 Republican member of the state House of Representatives from 2010-2012. He was the Town of Campton’s code enforcement officer from 2003 to 2019, and he also served as the town’s health officer from 2013 to 2019.
He is survived by his wife, May; his daughter, Rebecca; his sister, Yvette Rooney of Wilmington, Massachusetts; and his brother, Fred Brosseau, of Micco, Florida.
A military graveside service will be held at Blair Cemetery, Campton. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Calvary Bible Church, 6 Saint James St., Meredith, at a later date.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
