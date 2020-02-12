MEREDITH — Charles Irving Harrington, also known as “Charlie” or “Chuck”, age 76, of Meredith passed away in his home on .Feb. 3, 2020.
He was originally from Massachusetts, a beloved neighbor, friend, brother, uncle, and active community volunteer known as a jack-of-all-trades. Charles was a very wise, self-educated, knowledgeable, enlightening man who always strived to help those around him. He was a lover of hard work, long conversations, music, tools, and building or fixing anything that needed building or fixing.
Charles is survived by several long-term close friends, caring neighbors, a community that knew him well, and an extended family whom, much like many others, were delighted to claim him as their own.
There will be a memorial service, open to the public, officiated by Rev. Robert K. “Bob” Schneider, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, at Moultonborough United Methodist Church in Moultonborough.
