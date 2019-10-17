MEREDITH — Charles “Charlie” Herrick Smith, 91, passed away peacefully on Oct. 11, 2019, at his home in Meredith, surrounded by his loving family.
Charlie was born in Boxborough, Massachusetts, and is survived by his wife of 70 years, Esther Smith; brother Ralph Smith of Boxborough, Massachusetts; daughters Diane Smith and Lu-Ann Martin; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and extended family.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ralph H. and Susan Smith, of Boxborough, Massachusetts; his older brother, John, and wife Jean Smith of Venice, Florida; his brother Ralph’s wife, Ann Smith; and son-in-law John H. Martin of Meredith.
Charlie retired early from his job at Blue Cross Blue Shield of NH so he and Esther could travel the country in their travel trailer. During the summers, Charlie and Esther spent the majority of their time with their girls, grandchildren, and friends at the family camp on Lake Winnipesaukee, where Charlie taught many how to water ski from sunrise to sundown. He also loved to sail, downhill ski, travel, help take care of the horses, and spend time outside.
Charlie and Esther moved from Massachusetts and built their home and raised their family in Canterbury for 30 years before moving to Meredith to be closer to their girls and grandchildren. Charlie was always there to help anyone and was very active in the Canterbury community, including the Canterbury Community Church as a deacon and holding several other positions within the church. He was a selectman in the town and was on the board during the development of Canterbury Spruces, an affordable senior housing development. He also proudly served on several committees in town, including the Canterbury Fair. Charlie belonged to and enjoyed being a member of the Kiwanis Club in Concord.
Charlie lived every day for his family and always put their needs first. He had the biggest heart and would stop everything he was doing to lend a helping hand. He will always be remembered for his love for his wife, family, and overall love for life.
There will be a private family celebration of life at a future date.
Donations may be made in memory of Charlie H. Smith to Central NH VNA & Hospice, 780 N. Main St., Laconia, NH 03246; or Live & Let Live Farm Inc., 20 Paradice Lane, Chichester, NH 03258.
