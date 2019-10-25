ROCHESTER — Charles Henry Perry, 76, of Rochester, New Hampshire, and Lady Lake, Florida, died on Oct. 20, 2019.
Born in Laconia on Oct. 12, 1943, he was the son of James Eugene Perry and Jessie Mae (Clark) Perry. He graduated from Laconia High School and Plymouth State College.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Clara Ellen (Yeaton) Perry; his sons, Charlie Jr. of Rochester, Kenny (Jen Boulanger) of Westerly, Rhode Island, and Malcolm (Joan) of Derry; his daughter, Annette Perry (Derrick Webber) of Mesa, Arizona; and other members of his large family.
He was predeceased by his parents, stepfather Henry Perry, and siblings Mary Brown and James E. Perry Jr.
At Charlie’s request, there are no services.
For a complete obituary, see www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
