GILFORD — Charles Henry Endee III, of 1 Ox Bow Lane, died on April 6, at the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Laconia.
Charles was born on March 31, 1943, in Boston, Massachusetts, the son to the late Charles H. Endee, DMD, and Edel Grad Endee of Weston, Massachusetts. He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard.
Charles attended Weston High School, Weston, Massachusetts, and Northeastern University in Boston. He worked as a computer field engineer for many years and also as a robotics engineer for Megamation in New Jersey.
Charles loved his family and friends and enjoyed jazz music. He was both an avid golfer and boater on Lake Winnipesaukee. His favorite recreation was to go boating with his wife, Joyce, and family on their boat, Joy Ride, on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Joyce MacDonald Endee of Gilford. Charles is also survived by his daughter, Alison Susan Endee, and her partner, Steven Lawton of Weirs Beach; and his daughter, Kristin Endee Jarvi, and her husband, Shawn Mathew Jarvi and their two children, Cameron Mathew Jarvi and Abigail Joy Jarvi of Gilford; and his daughter, Victoria Hope Endee of Gilford; and one brother, Curtis Weld Endee of Laconia.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the calling hours will be postponed and announced at a future time.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
To view Charles' online tribe, please go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=49iAuApPUsU .
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Charles' name be made to the NH Food Bank.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
