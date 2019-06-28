SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Charles Francis Wade Sr., 89, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Summerville, surrounded by loved ones, after a short period of declining health.
Chuck (Papa) was born on Oct. 18, 1929, in West Virginia, son of the late Elmer and Harriet (Vandyne) Wade. He was one of eight children. Chuck enjoyed growing up in a large family in the rolling hills of West Virginia.
At the age of 18, Chuck entered the Army. He met his first wife, Emily (Fissette) Wade, while stationed in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. After his time in the service, they settled in Nashua, New Hampshire, where they raised their four children.
Papa was a mechanic for Law Motor Freight and the Lake Street Garage. He then worked until the time of his retirement at Nashua Corporation.
Papa’s first wife, Emily, passed away in 1990. Chuck later married Suzanne Poirier. They enjoyed a short but happy marriage, as she passed away only 2 1/2 years later. Several years later, Chuck was fortunate enough to enjoy life with his long-term companion, Gail Wiggins. After her passing, Papa enjoyed time with family in Charleston, South Caroline, The Villages, Florida, and Meredith, New Hampshire.
Papa enjoyed square dancing, spending time with family, woodworking/wood carving, and telling a good story. His kind heart, generous spirit and outgoing nature made him loved by all who knew him.
Chuck was predeceased by his parents; his first two wives, Emily and Suzanne; his long-term companion, Gail; his two brothers, Louis and Herman; his two sisters, Willa and Ella Mae; his daughter, Donna Peace; and grandson Tyler Douglas Wade.
He is survived by his brother, Victor Wade, and his wife, Teddi, of West Virginia; his brother, Roger, and his wife, Beverly, of Ohio; his sister, Becky, and her husband, Greg, of West Virginia; his daughter, Bernice Hanna, and her husband, John, of The Villages, Florida; his daughter, Carol Daugherty, and her husband, Paul, of Charleston, South Carolina; and his son, Charles Wade Jr., and his wife, Pat, of Meredith, New Hampshire; five grandsons, Casey and Ryan Daugherty, John and Ted Hanna, and Joshua Wade; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Papa’s Life on Sunday, July 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant in Meredith, New Hampshire.
Burial will be at the Woodlawn Cemetery, 101 Kinsley St., Nashua, New Hampshire, on Monday, July 8, at 11 a.m.
Mayhew Funeral Home & Crematorium of Meredith and Plymouth is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406; or the Tyler Douglas Wade Memorial Scholarship Fund at Meredith Village Savings Bank, PO Box 177, Meredith, NH 03253.
