STRAFFORD — Charles (Chuck) Henry Fletcher Jr., 76, of Strafford, NH, formerly from Laconia, NH, died peacefully on Monday, October 4th at home with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on May 23, 1945 in Laconia, NH, to the late Charles H. and Joan (Fontaine) Fletcher. Graduating from Laconia High School, he went on to enjoy a long career at Public Service Company of NH for 35 years, starting out as a meter reader, linesman and then management. Upon retirement he then settled in Barrington, NH, to join the maintenance crew at Nippo Lake Golf Course, as he continued his love of golf.
He was very involved with his children’s lives, whether it was maintenance and helping run ski jumping competitions or watching tennis from the sidelines. He loved his role as a grandfather and enjoyed many years of traveling with his wife Donna in their RV.
Charles is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna (Mowers) Fletcher of Strafford, NH; daughter, Wendy (Fletcher) Ring and husband Kurt of Andover, MA; son, Charles (Chuck) and his wife Donna of Ashland, NH; his grandchildren, Dylan and Trevor Ring of Andover, MA, and Tayler Fletcher of Belmont, NH. He also leaves a sister, Judy Fletcher of Westbrook, CT. He is pre-deceased by his sister, Sandra J. Hoffman of Andover MA, and Richard Fletcher of Fort Myers FL.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at Nippo Lake Golf Course, 88 Stagecoach Rd., Barrington, NH, on Sunday, October 17, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Chuck will be laid to rest with a private service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Chuck’s name to Wentworth Homecare and Hospice, 9 Andrews Road, Somersworth, NH.
