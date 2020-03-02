NORTHFIELD — Charles Elmer Wiggin, 66, a longtime resident of Northfield, died at his home, with his family by his side, on Feb. 27, 2020.
Charles was born in Franklin on Dec. 11, 1953, the son of Frank "Pete" and Ethel Mae (Griffin) Wiggin.
He was a machine operator for Webster Valve Company in Franklin for 26 years, earning employee of the month in November 2003.
Charlie enjoyed living life to the fullest!
He was predeceased by his mother, Ethel, and a sister, Linda Shaw, who died on April 30, 2018.
His family includes his father, Frank “Pete” C. Wiggin, and his wife, Jeanette (Young) Wiggin; and his three sisters, Roseanna Bartlett of Northfield, Emma Shaw of Laconia, and Laura Shaw of Plymouth. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, March 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Tilton-Franklin Road (584 West Main St.), Tilton.
Burial will take place at a later date when family gathers.
Contributions in memory of Charlie may be offered to a charity of one’s choice.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.