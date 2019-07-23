BELMONT — Charles "Chuck" E. Theroux, 67, a resident of Belmont, died July 19, 2019, following a period of failing health.
Charles was born in Woonsocket , Rhode Island, on May 3, 1952, son of the late Roland and Gertrude (Boiteau) Theroux. He spent his youth in Rhode Island and attended schools there.
Charles worked at several machine companies in New Hampshire.
He enjoyed spending time with family. He liked to read, spending time on his computer and playing guitar.
He leaves his wife of 46 years, Suzanne (Bartette) Theroux, of Belmont; sons Michael Theroux and his wife, Lani, of Greenville, and Eric Theroux and his wife, Michele, of Cranston, Rhode Island; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters Diane Chait and husband Hal of Connecticut and Marie Anne Paquin and husband Mark of Cumberland, Rhode Island; and nieces and nephews.
Following Charles’ instructions , there are no calling hours planned.
A Celebration of Life will be celebrated in Rhode Island at a later date.
Those wishing may make a donation in Charles’ name to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, No. 110, Bedford, NH 03110.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.