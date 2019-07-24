MEREDITH — Charles “Charlie” E. Stewart, born Dec. 6, 1925, in Lamoine, Maine, passed away July 18, 2019, from health issues in Meredith, with his companion, Sylvia Baker, by his side.
Charlie spent 23 proud years in the Laconia Fire Department as a firefighter, captain, and inspector, then retiring in 1982 as superintendent of fire alarms.
He served honorably in the Navy during World War II as an Electrician 2nd Class Petty Officer.
Charlie was dedicated and passionate about the many positions he held. His part-time endeavors included delivering juice and bread to residential customers, electrical work, heating and air, and other projects. Working extensive hours didn’t leave much time for family, but he was a great provider that enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, tennis, bowling, dancing, and oil painting.
Charlie is survived by his children, C. Thomas Stewart, Cindy Langlois, Bonnie Drake, Tim Stewart, and Terry Stewart, and their spouses; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Marian Murphy.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Frances (Salsbarry) Stewart; brother Jimmy (Harold) Stewart; sister Eleanor Stewart, and Eileen Stewart.
Dad, you are in our hearts and minds; thanks for all you have done for us.
Charlie didn’t want a memorial service, so the family plans to hold a private gathering per his wishes at a sporting lodge in Groton, which Charlie and several lodge members built.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to a local hospice organization, as they provided great care to Charlie.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.