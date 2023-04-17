Charles E. Eckhardt, 90

LACONIA — Charles Edward Eckhardt, 90, of Court Street, was surrounded by his family as he passed away on Saturday, April 8, at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Laconia.
Charles was born on Nov. 19, 1932, in Norwood, Massachusetts, the son of George and Frieda (Knaus) Eckhardt.
Charles attended and graduated from Norfolk County Agricultural school in Walpole, Massachusetts. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of corporal. He worked most of his life in the dairy industry, with a detour in candy making with the Kellers in downtown Laconia and at the Kellerhaus in the Weirs.
He enjoyed camping, hiking, hunting, fishing, gardening, and his five trips to Alaska. He enjoyed touring America with his wife Jackie by his side.
Charles is survived by his loving wife Jacquelyn (Kenney) Eckhardt; his daughters, Lynn Casey, Brenda LeBlanc, and Emma Bent; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Louis Eckhardt. In addition to his parents, Charles is predeceased by his sister, Louise Fallon, and his brothers, George Eckhardt and Ralph Eckhardt.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 10. The location and time will be announced at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
