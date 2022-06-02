Charles C. Duso, 85

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — Charles Cushing Duso, 85, of Seymour, TN, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
He worked as a machinist and gem cutter. He was a Boy Scout leader and 4-H leader. He also enjoyed volunteering with Hospice, Cross Ministries, and Lost Sheep.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Minerva Duso; and brothers, Edwin and William Duso.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Duso; daughters, Mary Dickson (Harold) and Charlotte Bauchens (Mike); grandchildren, Chris Van Dine, Lindsey Smithers and Madilyn Bauchens; and sister, Elizabeth Grant.
The family asks for any donations be sent to The American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
Cremation arrangements were handled by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, TN. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.