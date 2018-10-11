ANDOVER — Charles “Bruce” Robert, 80, of Andover, died at Laconia Genesis Eldercare in Laconia on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.
He was born in Laconia on March 10, 1938, the middle son of seven children of Melvin L. Robert Sr. and Amelia “Millie” (Davidson) Robert.
He was a 1956 graduate of the former Tilton-Northfield High School and was a 20-year U.S. Air Force veteran.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Ann (2004) and MaryLou (2013), and brothers Melvin (2009) and Andrew (2010).
His family includes his brothers, Donald and his wife, Judith, of Tilton and Thomas and his wife, Sally, of Northfield; and nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held for the family at a later date. The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information, visit www.smartfuneralhome.com.
