MEREDITH — Charles H. Bonner Sr. of Meredith passed away peacefully at home on June 6, 2018, surrounded by his family.
Charles was born in Holderness on April 2, 1929, to Christine May Woodard Bonner and Clifford Harry Bonner I.
He grew up in various areas of the Lakes Region, then settled in Meredith for the remainder of his life. He married the love of his life, Catherine “Kitty” Arlene Lutz Bonner, on Oct. 6, 1947.
Charles was a man of many trades. He was a logger for many years, then worked in the mill, managed the New Hampshire Humane Society for many years, worked carpentry and then worked at the Belmont Greyhound Track until he retired.
Charles enjoyed many hobbies but his favorite was racing sled dogs with his sons and grandson, as well as building his own sleds. In his retirement years, he enjoyed walks, sitting on his swing and watching the birds and gathering with his family.
Charles was predeceased by his wife of 37 years, Catherine Arlene Lutz Bonner; his sisters Alberta Fortier, Pauline Lunzgard, and Eletha Courtmarche; three half-brothers; his son Clifford C. Bonner; and daughter Linda Bonner Darling.
He is survived by his brother Robert Bonner of Meredith; his sister Ruth Miner of Tilton; his son Charles H. Bonner and wife Cheryl Bonner of Laconia; daughter Carol S. Bonner Huckins of Ashland; daughter-in-law Beverly J. Bonner of Meredith; his grandchildren, Angela Sames of Winthrop, Maine, Sheila M. Yip and husband Henry Yip of Meredith, Clifford H. Bonner II and wife Dawnn Guay of Meredith, Jennifer L. Blair of Florida, Becky L. Angelone and husband David Angelone of Belmont, and Amanda N. Huckins and fiancé George Chase of Ashland; his great-grandchildren, Aaron Sames, Nicole Haines, Kendall Haines, Willow Bonner, Felicia Fligg, Brooke Lynn Fligg, Mackenzie Huckins, Hayley Huckins, Cassidy Lane, Dakota Bonner, and Damon Blair; one great-great-grandchild, Shaylar Bonner; many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at Oakland Cemetery on Meredith Center Road in Meredith on June 23 at 10 a.m. There will be a celebration of life at Meredith Center Grange directly following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Charles H. Bonner to Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice, 780 North Main St., Laconia, NH 03246.
