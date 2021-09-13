LACONIA — Charles A. Peaslee, 69, of Pearl Street, died on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Concord Hospital.
Charles was born on September 10, 1951 in Laconia, the son of Charles Peaslee and Charlotte Tourigny (Avery).
Charles loved hunting, fishing, and looking for that buck. He loved spending time with his friends and family, and always found ways to make new friends.
Charles is survived by his daughters, Beth Lucci (Christian) and Lisa Thompson (John); four grandchildren, Anthony, Jameson, Breanna and Jacob; his sister, Linda Plourde (Armand); his maternal siblings, Normand Tourigny Jr. (Donna) and Yvonne Taylor; his paternal siblings, Philip Peaslee (Patricia), Michael Peaslee (Brennan), Deborah Crowell (John), Sandra Royle (Doug), and Christina Pawnell (Timothy); his sister-in-law, Susanne Peaslee; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Charlotte Tourigny and Charles Peaslee, he is predeceased by his step-father, Normand Tourigny Sr.; and his brother, Thomas Peaslee.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Funeral Service will follow at 5:00 p.m., also in the Carriage House, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
