FRANKLIN — Charlene Zanini Fulcher, 67, of Franklin, died peacefully in her sleep on April 15, 2020.
She was born in Great Barrington, MA, on May 3, 1952 to Charles and Mildred “Millie” Zanini. She was the oldest of three children.
She attended Monument Mountain Regional High School where she was active in the Pep Club, the school’s newspaper, the American Indian Club, and the Yearbook Committee. She also led the float committee. She graduated with honors in 1970. She went on to attend LaBarron Hairdressing Academy, graduating in 1971. She married Richard A. Fulcher, Jr. on August 5, 1972.
Known for her quick wit, generous heart and creative talents, Charlene spent most of her professional career in creative fields, first as a hairdresser and then moving into the textile industry. Charlene loved to knit and crochet and turned that love into a career. She started out working for Neuma Agins, a successful New York City fashion designer and owner of NEUMA, Inc. She made sweaters for NEUMA, Inc, one of which was featured on the Golden Girls. She also worked for Housatonic Curtain Company before making scarves for Sonya Mackintosh Seward at smARTWORKS.
Charlene also enjoyed painting and working with her hands. In 1986 she opened her own shop in the Southfield Outlet and Craft Center (also known as the Buggy Whip Factory), where she sold her own, original, hand-painted folk art pieces.
She maintained her passion for knitting and crocheting throughout her life, often knitting hats, scarves, socks and sweaters for friends and loved ones both for special and everyday occasions. Charlene also loved to cook and bake, and loved feeding people even more. She was known to surprise family, friends and neighbors with treats. Her Italian cookies were a family favorite around Christmas time.
Later in life, Charlene involved herself in numerous non-profit pursuits. She was a dedicated Brownie Troop leader and she also worked feeding the elderly at the Franklin Senior Center and volunteered at the Franklin Food Pantry.
She is survived by her husband, Richard A Fulcher, Jr. of Franklin, her daughter Christie Osborne and son-in-law Dustin Osborne of Mammoth Lakes, CA, her son Craig Fulcher of Lee, MA, her daughter Stacey Fulcher of Fort Riley, KS, her sister, Melanie Zanini of Big Pine Key, FL, her brother John Zanini of Minneapolis, MN, and her grandson Nicholas Shapiro and his wife Nallely Shapiro of South Korea.
She was predeceased by her mother Mildred Zanini (nee Brescia), her father Charles Zanini, her granddaughter Michaela Fulcher, and her grandson Jaleel Keeshaun Kitchings.
At this time, a celebration of life is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted in Charlene’s name at the Franklin Food Pantry at FranklinFoodPantry.org
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Franklin is assisting Charlene’s family and an online guestbook is available at neunfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.