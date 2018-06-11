MEREDITH — Charlene M. Knight, 73, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2018, at Concord Hospital, after a brief illness.
Charlene was born in Greenfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 1, 1944, the daughter of Henry and Elisabeth Miller (Outhouse).
Charlene grew up in Meredith and graduated from Inter-Lakes High School in 1962 and graduated Plymouth State College in the mid 1960s. She worked at Brown’s Boat Basin and Red Hill Inn in Center Harbor.
Charlene loved her animals, especially her cat and rabbits. She loved to travel the Maine Coast, taking in the breathtaking views Maine has to offer.
She is survived by her cousin Tom Simmonds of Falmouth, Maine, and Charlene Freeman of Hamilton, Massachusetts.
She was predeceased by her parents and grandparents and her brother Rick Miller.
A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlene’s memory to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH. 03247.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Meredith Bay Crematorium are assisting the family with arrangements. To view Charlene’s online Book of Memories, go to www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.