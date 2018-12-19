MEREDITH — Charlene Avanelle Thompson, 91, a longtime resident of Urbandale and Johnson, Iowa, passed peacefully on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Forestview Manor, Meredith.
Charlene was born on Dec. 2, 1927, near Chariton, Missouri, daughter of the late Clova M. and Eva Lucille (Eddy) Traxler. She attended Missouri State Teachers College in Kirksville, Missouri, and taught four years in a one-room schoolhouse.
Charlene married John D. Thompson in 1950 and they had one child, Gregory L. Thompson.
Charlene was an avid gardener, flower arranger and homemaker. She was a member of Urbandale Garden Club for over 50 years.
Charlene is survived by her son, Gregory L. Thompson, and his wife, Hollis, of Laconia; a sister, Donna Mullenix, and her husband, Robert, of Agency, Iowa; and two nephews, Steven Mullenix and his wife, Jan, of Parker, Colorado, and Timothy A. Mullenix and his wife, Candy, of Irmo, South Carolina.
In addition to her parents, Charlene was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, John D. Thompson; a brother, Clova Traxler Jr.; and an infant son.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will be on July 3, 2019, at Unionville Cemetery, South 16th St., Unionville, MO 63565.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Charlene’s name be made to Urbandale Garden Club's Butterfly Garden Project, email: hollisandgreg@yahoo.com for details.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.