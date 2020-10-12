FRANKLIN — Charleen A. (Green) Bryson, 80, a longtime resident of Franklin died on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at The Golden Crest in Franklin after a short illness. Charleen was born on May 13, 1940 in Island Pond, VT, the daughter of Charles B. Green and Ethel Mae (Donaghy) Green-Cataldo. She was employed for many years as a seamstress for a local hosiery mill in Franklin as well as other mills in the area. Charleen was a home health care provider, taking excellent care of her mother many years.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Patrick Edward Bryson Sr. who died in 2007; by a daughter, Bonnie Jean Bryson who died in 2005; and three sisters, Cora Bloom, Emily Vandell and Katherine Brooks.
Her family includes:Her daughter, Wanda L. Jackson and her husband Wayne of Franklin; her three sons, Patrick E. Bryson Jr. and his wife Helen of Franklin, Frank J. Bryson and his wife April of Franklin and Timothy C. Bryson and his wife Raichee of Northfield; nine grandchildren, Kelsey Fleury of Franklin, Eric Jackson of Laconia, Nicholas Barlow of Gilford, Josh Bryson of Franklin, Steven Burns of Franklin, Zachary Bryson of Gilmanton, Payton Bryson of Franklin, Dylan Bryson of Northfield, Brady Bryson of Northfield; great-grandchildren; her two sisters, Joyce Partridge and her husband Fred of Northfield and Donna Hutchins and her husband Raymond of Rumney; and several nieces and nephews.
According to Charleen's wishes there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Park Cemetery in Tilton, where she will be buried with her husband and daughter.
Memorial donations in memory of Charleen, may be offered to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England Chapter, 101A 1st Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.