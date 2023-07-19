Celeste K. Kelly

Celeste K. Kelly

NASHUA — Celeste King Kelly passed away peacefully on July 17, in Nashua. Celeste had lived in an independent living apartment at The Huntington at Nashua since 2006, eventually becoming the Huntington’s oldest resident to live independently. It wasn’t until December of 2022, at the age of 101, that the ever vital and fiercely self-sufficient Celeste decided to transfer to assisted living.

Family was always the center of Celeste’s life. She herself defined her most important roles as daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. She was loved and admired by all who knew her, for her selfless, caring ways, her generous spirit, her optimism and the sunny outlook she maintained through all life’s challenges. Celeste was known for her big heart, as her family grew, her heart grew. She showered with love three children, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and all their partners and pets, along with countless relatives and friends.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.