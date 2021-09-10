LACONIA — A celebration of life for former state representative and addiction recovery advocate Phil Spagnuolo will be held Sunday, Sept. 12, 2–3:30 p.m. at Rotary Park. Spagnuolo passed away June 22.
Spagnuolo was a force when it came to fighting for those struggling with addiction. On Sunday friends are invited to share personal remembrances, whether they be his big bear-hugs, contagious laugh or radiant smile. Bring a chair or blanket. Light refreshments will be served.
