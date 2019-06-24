CONCORD — Cedra Lee (Christiansen) Davis, 35, of Concord, passed away peacefully and surrounded by love after an extremely courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the CRVNA Hospice House in Concord.
Cedra was born on Dec. 3, 1983, in Manchester, the only child of Cedric and Ellen-Nora "Bunny" (Andrews) Christiansen of Concord.
Cedra was educated in the local schools and was a graduate of Concord High School, Class of 2002. She then attended the University of New Hampshire, where she earned her bachelor's degree in Occupational Therapy in 2006 and her master's degree in Occupational Therapy in 2007. She was employed by Genesis at Taylor Community in Laconia as an Occupational Therapist for the last six years.
Cedra had a smile that could light up a room. She was soft-spoken and kind, but her heart was bigger than life. She was a proud mother who enjoyed attending sporting events and school concerts. Any way to support her children, Cedra was first in line. She enjoyed going to concerts of all kinds, but country music was her favorite. Gatherings with family and friends were important as well. Cedra was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, and friend to many.
She was predeceased by her uncles, John Andrews, Thomas Andrews, Arthur Christiansen, and Terry Christiansen; and her aunts, Catherine Martin, Karen Andrews, Thalia Christiansen, and Kim Erickson.
She is survived by her husband and soulmate, Eliot Davis of Concord; her children, Nicholas (9), Madelaine (7) and Liam (6); uncles David Andrews of Salem, New Hampshire, George Andrews of Salisbury Beach, Massachusetts, William Martin of Salem, New Hampshire, Roland Christiansen and his wife, Monica, of Rouses Point, New York, Owen Christiansen and his wife, Ginger, of Nashua, New Hampshire, Kurt Christiansen and his wife, Nadia, of Arizona; and aunts Ellen Andrews of Salem, New Hampshire, and Sherry Christiansen of California; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Calling Hours will be on Thursday, June 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 28, at 9:30 a.m. at Christ the King Parish, 72 South Main St., Concord. Interment will follow at Soucook Cemetery in Concord.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cedra's memory to a trust fund being set up for her children (information to follow); the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284; or to the CRVNA Hospice House, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301.
To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com.
