NORTHFIELD — Mrs. Cecile V. Lavoie, 88, of Northfield, died at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon on April 25, 2109, following a brief illness.
She was born in Becancour, P.Q., Canada, on Nov. 23, 1930, the daughter of Romeo and Lucinda (Gagnon) Robichaud. She was raised in Canada and moved the New Hampshire in 1951.
Cecile resided in Franklin, New Hampshire, and Punta Gorda, Florida, before moving to Northfield.
Cecile was employed as a seamstress at Tricnit in Franklin for several years.
“Cecile/”Meme” was loved by all. She was a beautifully fierce woman with many gifts and talents. She was witty, hilarious, fun and a true blessing to be around. She will be greatly missed
She was predeceased in 1977 by her first husband, Robert L. Parenteau, and second husband Adrien Lavoie in 2012.
Her family includes two daughters, Louise Fisher of Gilmanton and Shirley Valley of Franklin; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alice Bernier of Becancour, PQ, and Lillian Robichaud of Montreal; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two sons, John Parenteau in 2012 and Robert G. Parenteau in 2016.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 6, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Paul Church in Franklin. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Cecile may be made to NH Veterans' Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting Cecile’s family. For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
